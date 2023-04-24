Cover The Plants Again

After a Monday morning that started out as one of the 15 coldest for so late in the season, we're going to be doing it again tonight.

LEX 18

It's going to be another night to cover up the plants or bring them in, and it's probably not the last time either. It's going to be a clear and calm night which is leading to Frost/Freeze Advisories throughout the area as lows head down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

LEX 18

Temperatures will warm about 10 degrees tomorrow compared to Monday, but it's still going to be almost 10 degrees below normal. Our temperatures will remain below normal throughout the week and there's another cold shot by the beginning of next week.