Cranking The Heat For A While

We're looking at what may be the hottest stretch of our summer coming up with highs in the low and mid 90s into next week.

Friday will see a lot of sunshine with the heat and humidity, and really not much wind either. Highs will be around 90, but that's just the start.

We're already above normal for number of 90 degree days and we'll be adding to that. Our hottest temperatures were back in June at 94 degrees. We'll have a couple of chances at beating that over the coming days.

The core of the heat will be near us through at least Tuesday.