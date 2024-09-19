Cranking Up the Heat

High pressure takes over and the end of summer will see some big-time heat. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday. We'll soar well above normal with highs edging to around 90° Friday and into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Lexington's record highs are in the mid to upper 90s. Take sunscreen and stay hydrated for the afternoon game at Kroger Field. Fall begins Sunday feeling like we're still in the dog days of summer.