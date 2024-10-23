Cycling From the 70s to 60s and Back Again

We're in for another unseasonably warm day with highs soaring to the upper 70s, around 80° with mostly sunny skies. A moisture starved cold front will pass through late Wednesday and the north/northwest flow between the departing front and approaching ridge of high pressure will tank the temperature closer to normal Thursday, in the mid to upper 60s. We'll surge back to the upper 70s Friday with plenty of sunshine and see another front pass, sparking a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning and cooling it back down into the 60s the rest of the weekend.