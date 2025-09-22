Daily shower and storm chances through the work week

Happy first day of Fall! We will trade our hot and dry weather pattern for a wet and active pattern for the first week of fall. This evening, we could see a few strong to severe storms that could bring heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. By the late evening, our rain chances will decrease before another round of storms passes through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be another day of scattered showers and storms. As the work week continues, we could see a few more strong to severe storms on Wednesday as a low-pressure system passes through the Commonwealth. By weekend's end, we could pick up a few inches of much-needed rain.