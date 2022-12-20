Dangerous Cold On The Way

Your day on Wednesday is going to be a nice and normal first day of winter. It'll be dry with sunshine around and highs right about normal, in the middle and upper 40s.

A powerful Arctic cold front will plow through Thursday evening bringing a quick change from the rain we'll see during the day Thursday to accumulating snow during the evening. Travel will likely be impacted Thursday night and into Friday with the snow and ice, blowing snow, high winds and dangerous wind chills.

Everyone gets excited/concerned whenever snow is in the forecast but what looks to be the biggest part of this winter storm is going to be the cold and the wind chills. Dangerous values ranging from -20 to 30 are likely Thursday night and Friday.

Summarizing this cold shot. It will be amazing in its severity and speed, going from the mid 40s to the low teens in a day. Thursday evening will see the drop in temps and the snow accumulating making travel difficult. Wind chills will be dangerously cold Thursday night and Friday.