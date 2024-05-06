Days of Active Weather Inbound

Active weather fires up Monday through midweek with rounds of showers and storms on and off, some strong to severe. Monday will bring fairly widespread showers and storms developing along a stalled front, but the severe threat is fairly low. We'll need to watch for heavy rain and gusty wind. A line of strong to severe storms will race east Tuesday morning, weakening as it approaches but may set the stage for additional development later in the day. Our most likely chance for severe storms is Wednesday afternoon/evening into Thursday morning as a potent cold front sweeps through. Stay weather aware- damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, an enhanced risk for severe storms is already in effect Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday but cool down to below normal this weekend.

