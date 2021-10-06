Days of Rain

A wave of upper level low pressure to our west will slowly drift north through midweek and keep rounds of showers, t-showers and locally heavy rain firing across the Commonwealth for days. The good news, it will pick up speed and pull out of here just in time for the weekend. The bad news, we're in for unsettled and at times soggy weather Wednesday and Thursday with rainfall generally in the 1" to 2" range. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s. Beyond a few lingering showers and t-showers Friday this weekend looks much better.