Days of Rain Inbound

We have waves of April showers inbound... and then some. Expect widespread showers and isolated t-showers to develop Tuesday with extensive cloud cover and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will settle in and stall across the Ohio River valley and focus additional active weather on and off through Thursday. We'll need to watch for heavy rain and strong storms, especially Thursday as low pressure runs the front. Highs will stay in the 60s to low 70s. Showers finally wind down Friday and the weekend looks much nicer.

