Days of Rain on the Way

We have active weather inbound as a cold front settles in, stalls, and keeps days of rain rolling into the weekend. Expect a gusty Thursday with peak southwest wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph. That will drive highs well into the 60s even with extensive clouds and rain around. We'll also see showers and a few rumbles of thunder, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The stalled front will spark another round of showers and isolated t-showers Friday after an overnight lull. Watch for heavy rain and localized flooding, especially across western counties. We'll wrap it up with gusty showers and dropping temperatures Saturday as a cold front finally pushes east. Sunday looks mostly sunny, dry and chilly with highs barely into the 40s.

