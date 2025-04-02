Days of Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Inbound

Buckle up and stay weather aware, we have significant spring severe weather and torrential rain inbound for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be gusty and very warm with near record highs in the low 80s. A wind advisory is in effect for south/southwest gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. Strong to severe storms will develop Wednesday evening over western Kentucky where a rare high risk for severe storms has been issued. We'll see storms overnight into Thursday morning with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible. Severe storms are most likely west of I-75 with the line gradually weakening as it tracks east. The cold front sparking the storms will stall across the Commonwealth Thursday and set us up for round of strong to severe storms and heavy rain into the weekend. A flood watch is in effect Wednesday evening until Sunday morning. Watch for hazardous flash flooding, especially into the weekend after multiple rounds of rain have swamped the area.

