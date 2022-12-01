December Begins with a Lingering Chill

Welcome to (meteorological) winter! We wrapped up November which ended up warmer and drier than normal and as December starts we're still in a bit of a chill. Expect highs in the low 40s Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Our next round of active weather fires up this weekend. Expect more rain, showers will develop Friday night into Saturday morning. Milder air will accompany the moisture thanks to a gusty (30 to 40 mph) southerly wind and highs will jump back into the 50s Friday and Saturday.