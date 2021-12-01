December Warmth

December starts on a very warm note, not only for us, but nationally. On Thursday there is no place in the continental US forecast to be more than 5 degrees below normal. We'll be 10 to 15 degrees above with highs heading into the 60s on Thursday with an increasingly sunny sky. It'll be a windy day as well. Tonight even ends up pretty mild, by early December standards, with a low in the mid 40s as what few showers are around come to an end.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:36:51-05
