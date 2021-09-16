Dense Fog Thursday Morning

Dense morning fog and mostly cloudy skies into the early afternoon will keep it on the gloomy side Thursday but at least we're done with the storms and heavy rain. Expect some late day sunshine breaking through the clouds and a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s. We're stuck in a rut this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through Monday with a low, but daily chance for isolated to a few showers and t-showers.