Dense Morning Fog with A Few Lingering Showers Midweek

Buckle up, we're on the verge of our first real taste of colder, blustery and wintry weather of the season. Watch for dense fog Wednesday morning with a few lingering showers as a cold front tracks through. Temperatures will drop through the day from the upper 50s to upper 40s, we'll hit our high early. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will deepen and crank up a gusty (30 to 40 mph) west to eventually northwest wind Wednesday into Thursday and pull in much colder air as well. On top of that, moisture wrapping around the low will provide our first chance for accumulating snow of the season! Expect rain to snow showers Thursday with a round of light snow following Thursday evening and overnight. The best chance for light accumulation will be on grass and elevated surfaces due to the warm ground temperature but you'll still want to watch it on the roads for potential wet, slick spots with lows around freezing Friday morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued for far southeastern mountain counties Thursday evening through Friday morning for a few inches of snow possible at higher elevations.

