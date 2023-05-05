Derby Day Looking Better

After a great Oaks Day, most, if not all of Derby Day is looking good too. We'll see some sun mixed with clouds and for many of us, it'll be a dry Derby Day.

We say most of us will enjoy a dry Saturday, but our Futuretrack is showing 1 cluster of storms that keeps at least a chance for rain around. There may be a couple of little sprinkles ore light showers around, but overall most of us will enjoy a dry Saturday.

Our forecast temperatures have also been rising as we approach Saturday. This is with the lowered rain chances and some sunshine with the clouds. By about lunchtime we'll be about 70 and then we're looking at the mid 70s for a high...and a few folks will sneak into the upper 70s.