Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Derby Day Looking Better

Staying Warm And Dry For Most
55derby.jfif
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 17:44:22-04

After a great Oaks Day, most, if not all of Derby Day is looking good too. We'll see some sun mixed with clouds and for many of us, it'll be a dry Derby Day.

55derby.jfif

We say most of us will enjoy a dry Saturday, but our Futuretrack is showing 1 cluster of storms that keeps at least a chance for rain around. There may be a couple of little sprinkles ore light showers around, but overall most of us will enjoy a dry Saturday.

55future.jfif

Our forecast temperatures have also been rising as we approach Saturday. This is with the lowered rain chances and some sunshine with the clouds. By about lunchtime we'll be about 70 and then we're looking at the mid 70s for a high...and a few folks will sneak into the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!