Different Day...Same Weather

Our terrific weather will be continuing for the next few days. After another cool start in the low and mid 40s we'll warm nicely into the mid 70s again. That's running about 10 degrees above normal.

We'll stay warm into Saturday. Our highs will be peaking on Thursday as highs go easily into the upper 70s and may try to push 80. The warmth will last into Saturday, but will be tempered slightly as we'll have more clouds and a small storm chance. The cooler temps will begin to arrive on Sunday.

We'll also stay dry for a while longer as you go coast to coast without hitting a drop. There's more than 2500 miles between raindrops if you were to drive coast to coast through Lexington. We do have small rain chances starting on Friday with a system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. However the best rain chances will be Sunday with the cold front.