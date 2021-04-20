Dogwood Winter Inbound

Enjoy Tuesday afternoon because everything heads south over the next twenty-four hours! We'll soar into the upper 60s to low 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight, here comes a cold front to really mess things up. Watch for a quick hit of rain briefly mixed with snow early Wednesday morning. With lows in the mid 30s and warm ground temperatures no accumulation is expected in Lexington but it will be cold and wet! Farther northwest we may see a few tenths of an inch of slushy snow on the grass and elevated surfaces. Much colder air rushes in midweek and highs will struggle to hit the mid to upper 40s Wednesday. A freeze watch is in effect, Thursday morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s will threaten early season plants and flowering trees. Frost is more of a threat with less wind and lows around freezing again Friday morning.