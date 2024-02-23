Don't Like The Weather? Wait A Day

We enjoyed another really warm day on Friday as highs got into the upper 50s and low 60s, but don't get used to it.

There's a hint of winter on Saturday with highs about 20 degrees colder than today. A Clipper low diving southeast through Kentucky will bring some rain and snow showers, especially early in the day, but little if anything accumulates. The best chance for dusting on elevated surfaces looks to be closer to the Ohio River. It'll be a cold and breezy day regardless.

The spring warm up begins Sunday with high jumping about 20 degrees by Sunday afternoon. It'll be breezy with sunshine. We'll get really warm early next week with highs going into the mid and upper 60s and could even push 70 in a few places.

With the springtime warmth will come some springtime strong storm chances late Tuesday and especially into early Wednesday. We'll all need to Stay Weather Aware as this system continues to evolve.