Dreaming Of A Warm Christmas

Mother Nature's gift to us this Christmas season is the gift of warmth. After today's highs in the low 50's, we'll be pushing 60 Christmas Eve Day and into the 60's on Christmas Day making for one of our warmest on record. In fact at this point it's looking like a top 5! . Santa may have to deal with a bit of rain Friday night, but otherwise Friday looks to be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Tonight will not be as cold with lows around 40.

