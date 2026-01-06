Tuesday stays warm, but we'll see considerable cloud cover and even a few showers or areas of patchy drizzle ahead of a cold front that will pass overnight. Sunshine returns midweek but watch for a rising rain chance late Thursday with widespread showers and storms to start the weekend Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday thanks to a strong southwest wind then soar to the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Much colder air crashes the party late in the weekend.
Dreary and Mild with a Few Showers Tuesday
Much Warmer with Showers and Storms Inbound Later this Week
