Dreary and Raw Midweek

Cloudy, dreary, windy and raw with sprinkles/flurries possible... welcome to Wednesday! Expect highs in the upper 30s, around 40° but a gusty (20 to 30 mph) west wind will make it feel like it's in the 20s at times. Clouds finally break overnight, and it'll trend much colder the rest of the week. An expansive upper trough digs and and tanks the temperature this weekend as arctic air edges in. We'll see our coldest air of the season with highs in the 30s and lows in upper teens to low 20s through the weekend, at least it'll be mostly sunny and dry. Highs snap back into the 50s toward the middle of next week.