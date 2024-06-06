Drier and Sunnier Thursday

Wet and unsettled weather finally comes to an end as we dry out Thursday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. A reinforcing shot of cooler, and less humid air will follow a cold front overnight and set us up for a spectacular start to the weekend. Friday and Saturday will end up mostly to partly sunny with below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s. Couple that will drier, more comfortable air and we're in for a couple of very nice days. A weak cold front will drop south Sunday, briefly bumping up cloud cover and sparking a few late weekend showers.

