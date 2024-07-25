Drought Continues

The new Drought Monitor came in this morning with very little change from last week. The rain we've seen over the last week has been enough for us to basically stay put and technically not get any worse. However, if you look at the farm ponds, and your yards, you may think the drought is a little worse. There's still a minimal rain chance this evening as a front passes through.

The front will not really lower temperatures the next couple of days, but it will lower the humidity, so Friday afternoon should be a relatively comfortable and normal late July day, in the upper 80s.

Those needed rain chances will ramp up starting Sunday with a decent coverage of storms by Sunday afternoon. Rain will be increasing likely early next week with needed rain chances continuing into the middle of next week.

We're also tracking the weather for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. They kick off at 7:30 local time (1:30 pm our time). We're seeing temperatures in the 70s and most likely staying dry.

