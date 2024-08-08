Drought Gets Better

The latest US Drought Monitor came in Thursday morning, After all the rain of the last 10 days, as you'd expect, we're doing much better...which your yard is also telling you. A small stretch around Danville and Harrodsburg as well as from Flemingsburg to Maysville remain in Moderate Drought, but the rest of us are now just abnormally dry or just plain normal.

The Muggies are just about history. We'll have a few more hours with them tonight, but a cold front coming through tonight and tomorrow will begin lowering dew points tomorrow and begin the transition to a September like feel this weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, nighttime lows will drop to the 50s as the humidity goes away.

After a few spotty showers tonight and part of Friday, the rain chances are negligible for the next week.

