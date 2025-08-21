Drought Is Creeping Into The Bluegrass

As your yard is probably telling you, many of us have gotten really dry over the last 2 months. Level 1 drought conditions, which are considered to be 'abnormally dry' now cover an extensive area south of I-64, It's an increase of 25% since last week, so we're drying out in a hurry. Although the dry area is technically not extending into southern Fayette or northern Jessamine counties, it probably should as many of this summer's storms simply didn't drop much rain there.

WLEX

Moderate drought is in the US 127 corridor south of Danville into the Lake Cumberland area. It's at 6% now, but that number is likely to expand rapidly over the coming week or two. Rainfall is running from roughly 10% to 50% of normal in that area over the last 30 days. We've seen slightly more rain east of I-75.

Over the coming week, rain is going to be really hard to come by as many of us may not see much, if any at all. The best rain chances will be in the southeast.

WLEX

This is normally getting into the dry season as we head toward September. This year, it just got an early start, with a lot of heat to go along with it.

