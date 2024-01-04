High pressure builds in behind a departing cold front Thursday, we'll end up partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs around 40° thanks to a northerly wind. Friday looks good, partly sunny and in the mid 40s. This weekend still features that developing winter storm that will throw a mix of rain and snow our way Friday night into Saturday as it quickly tracks northeast. We're in for a wet and slushy mess Saturday morning with the best chance for minor/light snow accumulation north of I-64 with mainly rain south. Highs will stay above freezing, in the upper 30s to low 40s which will help minimize any impact from mixed precipitation but watch for slick roads.
Dry and Chilly Thursday
Still Tracking a Wet and Wintry Early Weekend Mess
Posted at 3:45 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 03:45:05-05
High pressure builds in behind a departing cold front Thursday, we'll end up partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs around 40° thanks to a northerly wind. Friday looks good, partly sunny and in the mid 40s. This weekend still features that developing winter storm that will throw a mix of rain and snow our way Friday night into Saturday as it quickly tracks northeast. We're in for a wet and slushy mess Saturday morning with the best chance for minor/light snow accumulation north of I-64 with mainly rain south. Highs will stay above freezing, in the upper 30s to low 40s which will help minimize any impact from mixed precipitation but watch for slick roads.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.