Dry and Chilly Thursday

High pressure builds in behind a departing cold front Thursday, we'll end up partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs around 40° thanks to a northerly wind. Friday looks good, partly sunny and in the mid 40s. This weekend still features that developing winter storm that will throw a mix of rain and snow our way Friday night into Saturday as it quickly tracks northeast. We're in for a wet and slushy mess Saturday morning with the best chance for minor/light snow accumulation north of I-64 with mainly rain south. Highs will stay above freezing, in the upper 30s to low 40s which will help minimize any impact from mixed precipitation but watch for slick roads.

