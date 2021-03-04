Dry And Cool

Why the horrible flooding along the Kentucky River? In its headwaters area over the last month we're running 2 to almost 3 times above the normal rainfall. Most of that fell last weekend and combined with snow/ice melt created a disaster for many river communities. Luckily, we will be staying dry for about another week and after a fairly cold Friday and weekend, some pre-spring warmth arrives next week.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 04, 2021
