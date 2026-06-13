Dry and hot before showers arrive Saturday night

Happy Saturday! We will have another hot, partly sunny day, with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s. Most of Saturday will be dry, as showers will stay closer to the Mississippi River. By the evening, a round of showers and storms will push through the Commonwealth. The strongest storms will stay closer to Bowling Green and weaken as they move eastward. Sunday will be wet in the morning but drier in the afternoon. Temperatures will decrease to the lower 80s in the afternoon. We will continue to cool off by the start of the workweek with highs in the mid-70s.