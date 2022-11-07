Dry and Mild Much of this Week

We're trending warm and dry much of this week until a strong cold front tanks the temperature this weekend. A front stalled to our south will keep clouds across southern counties Monday with isolated showers possible as well. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 70°. We're briefly back in the 60s Tuesday (still above normal) then warming into the the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will crash from the 60s Friday into the 40s this weekend with a hard freeze likely as lows drop to the 20s multiple mornings. Check out November's full moon Monday night, mostly clear skies will allow a spectacular view!