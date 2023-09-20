Dry and Warmer Into the Weekend

We're warming up through the end of the week with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. High pressure stays in control and sunshine abounds into the weekend. Fall begins early Saturday morning, but it'll feel like late summer is still hanging on. A much needed rain chance finally fires up early next week with scattered showers and t-showers possible Monday and Tuesday.
Posted at 3:23 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 03:23:12-04
We're warming up through the end of the week with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. High pressure stays in control and sunshine abounds into the weekend. Fall begins early Saturday morning, but it'll feel like late summer is still hanging on. A much needed rain chance finally fires up early next week with scattered showers and t-showers possible Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.