Dry Weather Ends As We Head Into The Weekend

Your weekend will likely start better than it finishes. Saturday begins with sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. You're also going to notice more humidity around. That's going to lead to scattered storms in the afternoon, but they're looking pretty few and far between, so most of us will enjoy a pretty good and normal mid August Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, a weak cool front will be approaching from the northwest, and we'll be adding even more mugginess to the atmosphere. The end result will be a much greater coverage of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, and a few of those may end up being strong. Highs will be held back into the low 80s with the added cloud cover and storm coverage.