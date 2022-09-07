Watch Now
Drying Out Midweek

A Few Great Days Ahead
Posted at 3:49 AM, Sep 07, 2022
We're in for a spectacular run of days midweek through Friday. Showers & storms finally back off, plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs climbing from the low to mid 80s. Enjoy it! Active weather fires back up this weekend with rounds of showers, t-showers and the chance for heavy rain Saturday, Sunday and into early next week.

