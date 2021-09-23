Drying Out Thursday

The first full day of fall will certainly feel like it! Sunshine returns as clouds slowly break but a breezy west wind, low humidity, and below average highs in the 60s will keep it feeling brisk out there compared to earlier in the week. Mostly clear skies overnight will set us up for our chilliest lows in months, we'll drop to the mid to upper 40s early Friday morning. This weekend looks good. Friday will be beautiful- sunny and in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will spark a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning but pass largely unnoticed. Saturday and Sunday look spectacular, partly to mostly sunny and in the 70s.