Early June is Bringing the Heat

Summer begins (meteorologically speaking) Thursday with the summer solstice still a few weeks away. It will feel every bit of the season as we wrap up the week and head into the warmest weekend of the year so far. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, watch for a few afternoon showers and storms. This weekend is all about high pressure and heat. We'll take multiple shots at our first 90° highs of the year Friday through Sunday with plenty of sunshine to go along with it. Remember to hydrate and slather on that sunscreen, especially if you're spending the Saturday or Sunday at the Railbird Festival or lounging at your neighborhood pool!

