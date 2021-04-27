Early Summer Warmth Tuesday

Tuesday is going to feel more like early June than late April as highs soar into the low to mid 80s. With plenty of sunshine and a strong southwest wind (10-20 mph) it'll be a bit of a summer preview. Lexington's last high in the 80s was last October, we hit 79° earlier this month. We're still unseasonably warm Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s but watch for increasing clouds and a rising chance for showers and storms, mainly late afternoon/evening. Showers and a few strong storms are likely Thursday which still sets us up to clear active weather out of here for a cooler and quieter Derby weekend.