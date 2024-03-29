We're starting off your Easter weekend with a nice Friday, partly to mostly sunny and highs in the upper 60s. Active weather fires up Saturday and Sunday but it won't be a washout. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s thanks to a strong southwest wind. A few late day showers are possible especially north of I-64 as a cold front drops south and stalls late in the weekend. Easter Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for a few showers and t-showers with highs still around 70°. Stay weather aware early next week, a potent front will spark a round of strong storms Tuesday and a big temperature drop midweek.
Easter Weekend Starts Off Great
But Active Weather More Likely Later in the Weekend
Posted at 3:51 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 03:51:10-04
We're starting off your Easter weekend with a nice Friday, partly to mostly sunny and highs in the upper 60s. Active weather fires up Saturday and Sunday but it won't be a washout. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s thanks to a strong southwest wind. A few late day showers are possible especially north of I-64 as a cold front drops south and stalls late in the weekend. Easter Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for a few showers and t-showers with highs still around 70°. Stay weather aware early next week, a potent front will spark a round of strong storms Tuesday and a big temperature drop midweek.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.