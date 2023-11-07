Election Day Clouds and Sprinkles

The weather won't slow you down heading to the polls, but we will see mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers/sprinkles possible Tuesday. A warm front lifts north midweek and highs will surge to record territory, into the upper 70s. A cold front will follow and although it's not a great rain chance, we'll take what we can get with our ongoing and deepening drought. Expect scattered showers Thursday, overnight and winding down Friday with much colder air following this weekend.

