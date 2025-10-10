Enjoy A Fantastic Fall Weekend!

We're looking at a terrific fall weekend. A big sprawling Canadian high has arrived and we're beginning to dig out of those cool temperatures we saw at the end of the week.

There will be some high thin clouds around tomorrow, but overall it's mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be running in the low and mid 70s.

Sunday will feature more sunshine and hour highs will bump up a degree or 2 giving us highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend is looking dry, and at this point there isn't a whole lot of rain showing up in the 8 Day Forecast.