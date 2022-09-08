Enjoy A Great Day While You Can

We'll be enjoying another terrific day on Friday and one with a bit more of a summer feel by the afternoon. Our morning low will be in the low 60s, which will be a whole lot milder than this morning. It will lead to a hotter day as we top out in the mid 80s which will put us a few degrees above normal. You'll also notice more humidity.

LEX 18

A minimal rain chance will sneak into far southern Kentucky late in the day, but nearly everyone will enjoy another dry day. Unfortunately, that won't be the case through the weekend. Murphy's Law of Weather will be in full force as rain chances ramp up significantly by later Saturday morning and afternoon. Some of the rain that's around Saturday may be locally heavy. The rain chances will be peaking on Sunday. It looks like a cooler and drier pattern will begin to take hold next week.