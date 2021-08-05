Enjoy it While You Can

High pressure sets up and camps out to our southeast heading into the weekend and we're on the verge of a pattern shift toward more summery (higher heat & humidity) weather. Highs will stay in the mid 80s Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and storms Friday and a few Saturday as highs climb to the upper 80s. It'll be a hot and steamy end to the weekend with highs around 90° and muggier air blanketing the Commonwealth. Next week looks stagnant... hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms.