Enjoy The Break From The Heat

Remember that nature always keeps a balance. We're on the cool side of that equation for the next few days as the jet stream takes a nice dip right into the Ohio Valley and sending a nice batch of Canadian air our way. Our highs will stay in the 70s and the humidity stays comfy, even with some rain tomorrow. Temperatures will remain in the comfort zone into Saturday.

However, there's a BIG TIME heat wave building and it swings the balance next week. The heat blast that's coming is getting its start now in the Southwest, but it'll be heading out as a heat ridge takes hold of the Ohio Valley by Tuesday of next week, with several days in the 90s on the way. Of course, humidity will be in play too, so The Muggies are on the way, but not until after the weekend.

