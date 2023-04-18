Enjoy The Pre-Summer Warmth

Springtime warmth is surging in for the next few days, which unfortunately also matches up with the middle of the work week. Enjoy the warmth as we flirt with some pre-summer temps. Wednesday will be right around the 80s degree mark with a mainly sunny sky and light wind. Thursday is the warmest of the bunch as we surge into the low and mid 80s.

LEX 18

The strong cold front arrives Friday. The added clouds, along with showers and storms will knock our highs back into the 70s. Then the cold front will really do its job as highs plummet into the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

LEX 18

It'll stay dry through Thursday...again your work week. Storms on Friday then just cold rain and drizzle for the weekend.

