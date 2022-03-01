Enjoy The Spring Warmth

Meteorological spring began today and it has certainly felt like it with highs in the mid 60s. We'll be doing it again tomorrow, but with less wind than today and still a lot of sunshine. There's a quick cool down on Thursday with temperatures just about normal, which is still 50. Our temperatures will rebound again starting on Friday and flirt with 70 this weekend!

Rain chances are negligible through the rest of the week and even Saturday's wonderfully warm and windy day now looks dry. The next storm chances come in for us on Sunday.

Don't forget the statewide tornado drill at 10:07 Wednesday morning. Think of your severe weather plan while the weather is calm.