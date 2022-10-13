Even After The Rain Fire Danger Continues

We have a Red Flag Warning for the Bluegrass counties and areas to the west, many places that didn't see much rain yesterday. The Warning goes back into effect Friday at 11:00 am and lasts until 8:00 pm.

Red Flag Warnings are issued when we're getting into fire season with dying and drying vegetation that are fuel sources along with strong gusty winds that can take make a controlled burn a wildfire very quickly. Today we had wind gusts close to 30 miles per hour and will likely have winds winds gusting close to that again tomorrow. In addition, dry air and low humidity add to the risk. Our dew points are in the low 30 degree range, which is dry and as the day warms it will lead to daytime relative humidity in the 20 to 30 percent range which adds to the danger.

In the Red Flag area, burning is not recommended or is restricted. In Lexington, there is a BURN BAN until Monday.