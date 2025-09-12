Even Warmer this Weekend

The gradual warm up continues as we head into the weekend. Expect loads of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s Friday, a spectacular day! We'll climb to the upper 80s Saturday, if you're tailgating for the UK game slap on some sunscreen. A round of showers and storms over Indiana and Ohio will dive south and wash out later in the day. We'll see some blow off cloud cover from it resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday evening. Sunday will max out around 90° with mostly sunny skies to wrap up the weekend.