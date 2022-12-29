Even Warmer Thursday

The warmup continues Thursday but we have rain on the way. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs surging to the upper 50s and low 60s south thanks to a gusty (20 to 30 mph) south wind. Isolated afternoon showers are possible with a few showers overnight. Moisture is on the rise early in the weekend, highs will push 60° again but we'll see a better chance for scattered showers late in the day with rain likely overnight into Saturday. Wet weather winds down Saturday night with a dry and quiet New Year's Day. Another round of active weather fires up early next week with well above normal warmth hanging on.