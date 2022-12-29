Watch Now
Even Warmer Thursday

But Rain on the Rise to Wrap up 2022
Posted at 4:11 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 04:11:41-05

The warmup continues Thursday but we have rain on the way. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs surging to the upper 50s and low 60s south thanks to a gusty (20 to 30 mph) south wind. Isolated afternoon showers are possible with a few showers overnight. Moisture is on the rise early in the weekend, highs will push 60° again but we'll see a better chance for scattered showers late in the day with rain likely overnight into Saturday. Wet weather winds down Saturday night with a dry and quiet New Year's Day. Another round of active weather fires up early next week with well above normal warmth hanging on.

