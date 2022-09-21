Fall Arrives Right On Time

Today was a hot day by mid July standards in the mid 90s. It wasn't quite record territory (97 from 1940), but it was plenty hot. It got really hot in western Kentucky where Paducah got to 100 this afternoon.

Tomorrow, as fall begins, we're looking at an amazing 20+ degree temperature drop courtesy of a dandy of a cold front is on tap tomorrow afternoon. The highs tomorrow will be more like the first week of October, so we're doing about 3 months change in weather in a day. The cool weather looks to be locking in as there is no real warmth in the 8 Day Forecast.

There are some rain chances tonight ahead of the cold front and some lingering showers early tomorrow just behind it. The next rain chances come in Sunday.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs tomorrow evening at 9:04 pm. That's when the Sun will be directly over the Equator. The whole planet will have equal amounts of daylight and darkness across all latitudes. The Sun will also rise/set due east and west.