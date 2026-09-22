Fall begins Tuesday, and it's actually going to feel like it out there soon. Low pressure slowly spinning to our southeast will keep considerable cloud cover across the area through midweek. It will also spark lingering showers and isolated t-showers mainly across southeastern counties Tuesday and Wednesday. More significantly, much cooler, drier air will filter in, and we finally catch a break from the heat. Expect below normal highs in the low to mid 70s through the end of the work week.