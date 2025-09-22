Fall Begins with Active Weather

Fall begins Monday but our extended dry stretch has also come to an end. We're in for an active week with a daily chance for showers and storms. While the overall severe threat is low watch for storms that could produce gusty (damaging) wind and locally heavy rain. The most widespread coverage ramps up midweek, we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain and a flash flood threat in areas that see multiple rounds. Monday through Friday rainfall will range from 2" to 4" across the area with isolated higher totals south. Great news for the ongoing drought! With plenty of cloud cover and a midweek cold front, highs will drop from the low 80s Monday and Tuesday to near normal, the upper 70s later this week.